Woman, 30s, dies after two-car collision in Co Limerick

A WOMAN HAS died after a fatal collision between two cars in Co Limerick yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating a road traffic collision involving two cars that occurred around 2:30pm on Sunday at Garrienderk, Kilmallock in Co Limerick.

A woman in her late 30s, who was the driver and only person in one of the cars, was taken to Limerick Regional Hospital.

She later passed away in hospital.

In the other vehicle, a female driver and male passenger both aged in their 70s, were taken to Cork University Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The road was technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators and has since reopened.

Charleville gardaí in Cork are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward and for any road users who were travelling in the area who may have camera footage to make it available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Charleville Garda Station on 063 21770, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.