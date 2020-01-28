Woman (40s) arrested on suspicion of murder following deaths of three children in Dublin

A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of three children were discovered at a house in Dublin on Friday.

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered at around 7.45pm on Friday at Parson’s Court, Newcastle by responding gardaí.

Postmortems were carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Margot Bolster at Dublin City Morgue on Saturday evening.

The gardaí said earlier today that interim postmortem results are not being published for operational reasons, with further toxicology results awaited.

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment on Friday evening. She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.