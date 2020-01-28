This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 28 January, 2020
Woman (40s) arrested on suspicion of murder following deaths of three children in Dublin

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were found dead on Friday evening.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 28 Jan 2020, 7:25 PM
1 hour ago
Image: An Garda Síochána
Image: An Garda Síochána

A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the bodies of three children were discovered at a house in Dublin on Friday. 

The three siblings, Conor (9), Darragh (7) and Carla (3) McGinley were discovered at around 7.45pm on Friday at Parson’s Court, Newcastle by responding gardaí.

Postmortems were carried out by Assistant State Pathologist, Margot Bolster at Dublin City Morgue on Saturday evening. 

The gardaí said earlier today that interim postmortem results are not being published for operational reasons, with further toxicology results awaited. 

The woman was taken to hospital for treatment on Friday evening. She is currently detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons. 

About the author:

Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

