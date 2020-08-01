Woman (40s) to appear before court following discovery of suspected cannabis grow house

A WOMAN IN her 40s is due to appear in court this morning following the discovery of a suspected cannabis grow house in Cavan.

The discovery was made following a search at a house in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan at around 1.30pm yesterday.

A large number of cannabis plants, pending analysis, and cannabis herb with a combined estimated value of €50,000 were seized by members of the detective unit attached to Bailieborough garda station.

The armed support unit was also involved in the operation.

Other items associated with drug cultivation were also seized during the search, including fans, heaters, lights and an irrigation system.

The woman was arrested yesterday and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.