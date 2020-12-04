Woman (50s) dies in fatal road collision in Co Roscommon

A FATAL COLLISION that occurred this morning has resulted in one death and three people brought to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the road traffic collision which took place in Co Roscommon around 8am this morning.

The collision involved three cars on the N5 at Stokestown between Scramogue Cross and Tarmonbarry.

A woman in her 50s, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, has died. She has been brought for a post mortem.

A male child and a woman in her 40s have been taken to Ballinasaloe Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Another woman in her 40s has been taken to Tullamore Hospital. She also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The road where the incident took place is currently closed while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination.

Gardaí in Castlerea are asking for witnesses and road users with any camera footage that were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.