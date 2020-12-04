#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Friday 4 December 2020
Advertisement

Woman (50s) dies in fatal road collision in Co Roscommon

Three people have been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

By Lauren Boland Friday 4 Dec 2020, 12:42 PM
23 minutes ago 2,458 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5288735
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A FATAL COLLISION that occurred this morning has resulted in one death and three people brought to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí and emergency services are at the scene of the road traffic collision which took place in Co Roscommon around 8am this morning.

The collision involved three cars on the N5 at Stokestown between Scramogue Cross and Tarmonbarry.

A woman in her 50s, who was the driver of one of the vehicles, has died. She has been brought for a post mortem.

A male child and a woman in her 40s have been taken to Ballinasaloe Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Another woman in her 40s has been taken to Tullamore Hospital. She also suffered non-life threatening injuries.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The road where the incident took place is currently closed while Forensic Collision Investigators carry out an examination.

Gardaí in Castlerea are asking for witnesses and road users with any camera footage that were travelling in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.

Those with information are asked to contact Castlerea Garda Station on 094 962 1630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

About the author:

About the author
Lauren Boland
lauren@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie