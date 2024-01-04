Woman (50s) dies in Co Kerry crash

A WOMAN HAS died in a collision between a car and a truck in Co Kerry.

Emergency services attended the scene of the crash, which occurred on the N22 this afternoon.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 50s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further injuries have been reported.

The N22 between Glenflesk and Lisivigeen is currently closed and is not expected to reopen until tomorrow morning. Local diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Investigations are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N22 in the Glenflesk area between 3pm and 4:15pm this afternoon are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064 667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.