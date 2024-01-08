Woman (50s) dies in Co Sligo crash

A WOMAN IN her 50s has died in a collision in Co Sligo.

Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of the crash involving two vehicles shortly after 7:30pm this evening on the R290 at Dunamurry, Ballygawley.

One of the motorists involved was pronounced dead at the scene. She is the eighth person to die on Irish roads in the first eight days of the year.

Advertisement

The driver of the second car was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital. Their injuries are not described as life threatening.

The scene is currently preserved for examination and traffic diversions are in place on the R290 between Ballygawley and Ballintogher, as the road is closed.

The deceased has been removed to the mortuary at Sligo University Hospital. The local Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are also appealing to road users with camera footage, including dash-cam from the scene of the collision.