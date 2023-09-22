Woman, 50s, dies in collision in Co Leitrim

A WOMAN IN her 50s has died in a crash in Co Leitrim.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after the fatal traffic collision yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the between two cars on the R280 at Lisnabrack, Carrick-on-Shannon shortly before 6pm.

“A passenger in one of the cars, a woman in her 50s, was pronounced deceased at the scene a short time later,” gardaí said in a statement.

“The drivers of both cars were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment and assessment. Their injures are not life threatening.”

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are set to conduct a technical examination of the scene today. The road at the site is closed with local traffic diversions in place.

Gardaí are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to make contact, as well as any road users with camera footage, such as from a dash cam, who travelled on the road in the Lisnabrack area at the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carrick on Shannon Garda station on 071 965 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any other garda station.