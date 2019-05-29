Woman in her 70s dies after single-vehicle crash in Longford

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died in a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred in Co Longford this afternoon.

The collision occurred on the Strokestown Road at Aughagreagh at around 12:50pm today.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains have been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital. The scene remains closed currently for a Garda technical examination.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, and are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12.45pm and 1pm to contact them, particularly those who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, or any Garda station.