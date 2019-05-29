This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Wednesday 29 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman in her 70s dies after single-vehicle crash in Longford

The scene remains closed currently for a Garda technical examination.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Wednesday 29 May 2019, 5:09 PM
12 minutes ago 747 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4659944
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died in a single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred in Co Longford this afternoon.

The collision occurred on the Strokestown Road at Aughagreagh at around 12:50pm today.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her remains have been taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital. The scene remains closed currently for a Garda technical examination.

Gardaí are investigating the incident, and are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12.45pm and 1pm to contact them, particularly those who may have dash-cam footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardaí at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, or any Garda station.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie