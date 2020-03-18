This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 18 March, 2020
Woman (70s) killed in Cork collision involving car and lorry

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 18 Mar 2020, 4:41 PM
9 minutes ago 709 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5050267
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

A WOMAN IN her 70s has been killed in a collision involving a car and a lorry in Co Cork this morning.  

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash which occurred on the N20 in the Ballydahin area of Mallow at 9.30am. 

“A car collided with a lorry which was travelling in the opposite direction. The driver of the car, a female aged in her 70s, was fatally injured during the collision and pronounced dead at the scene,” a garda spokesperson said. 

The woman’s body was removed to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem is due to be carried out.

The N20 is partially closed as forensic collision investigators attend the scene. The road is expected to reopen later this evening. 

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding the collision, particularly any road users with dashcam footage who were travelling on the N20 near Mallow between 8am and 10am this morning, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

