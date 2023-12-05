Advertisement

Tuesday 5 December 2023 Dublin: 4°C
Shutterstock File photo.
Edgeworthstown

Woman (80s) dies following single-vehicle crash in Co Longford

The incident occurred shortly after 4.40pm yesterday afternoon.
49 minutes ago

A WOMAN IN her 80s has died following a single-vehicle crash in Co Longford yesterday. 

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the crash, which occurred on the N4 at Lisnagrish near Edgeworthstown shortly after 4.40pm yesterday afternoon. 

The woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the car, was treated at the scene before being taken by ambulance to Tullamore Hospital, where she was later pronounced deceased.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them.

They are also appealing to anyone with video footage, including dash-cam footage, from the N4 at Lisnagrish at the time of the collision to make it available to them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Granard Garda station on 043 668 7660, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

