This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 7 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Woman who alleges being accused of stealing €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores settles defamation case

Details of the settlement were not disclosed in court.

By Ray Managh Thursday 7 Feb 2019, 3:48 PM
22 minutes ago 4,002 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4482094
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie
Image: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN WOMAN, who alleged she had been accused of stealing a €1 shopping bag from Dunnes Stores, has settled her €75,000 defamation claim for an undisclosed sum against the shopping chain.

Catherine Duff, with an address at Lower Gardiner Street, Dublin, told the Circuit Civil Court today that security man Giedrus Pieka had shouted at her: “You did not pay for the bag…you were going to steal that bag.”

Pieka denied having spoken the words and told Circuit Court President, Justice Raymond Groarke, that he had discreetly asked a check-out operative at Dunnes Stores, North Earl Street, Dublin, if she had checked through the plastic “bag for life” with Duff’s groceries.

He had been told she had not.

He told barrister Frank Crean, counsel for Duff, that his client had called him “a fucking foreign bastard” during the incident at the check-out.

Crean, who appeared with O’Hanrahan Lally Solicitors, told Pieka in cross-examination that he had not stated in his direct evidence he had seen Duff pull the price tag off the bag and throw it away. Pieka said that while he had not thought it important at the time he was saying it now.

“I didn’t think that was important but now I remember it,” he told Crean. 

Judge Groarke said Pieka’s new evidence in cross-examination had become a very important part of the case and the suggestion had not been put to Duff when she was in the witness box.

Duff denied she had shouted at Pieka and claimed such evidence if presented to the court would be “so not true”.

She said she had taken the bag for her groceries and had put it up on the check-out desk and believed the lady on the desk had scanned it through with her groceries.

Crean asked for some time to discuss a new development with his client. 

A short time later he told Judge Groarke that the case could be struck out with an order for taxation of Duff’s legal costs. 

Details of the settlement were not disclosed in court.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ray Managh

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Intimate photographs and personal details of young Irish women posted online without consent
    89,095  51
    2
    		Storm Erik to hit with 'damaging gusts' of up to 130 km/h
    77,010  19
    3
    		'The law is the law': Rotunda maternity hospital told to offer abortions up to 12 weeks, not 11
    56,144  73
    Fora
    1
    		Executive assistants' salaries have shot up because too few aides have 'global' skills
    341  0
    2
    		UK shared office outfit Us&Co has come to Ireland to capitalise on Brexit refugees
    240  0
    3
    		Shannon had the worst punctuality record of Ireland's main airports last year
    92  0
    The42
    1
    		Henshaw set for centre return as O'Brien and Kearney come in for Ireland
    39,216  121
    2
    		Manchester City take over Premier League top spot with win over Everton
    25,231  82
    3
    		Henshaw a late injury withdrawal as Schmidt names Ireland team for Scotland
    25,314  44
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Poll: Have you ever used a sunbed? (If so, do you regret it?)
    5,478  5
    2
    		Here's how Operation Transformation viewers reacted to Leo Varadkar learning his metabolic age
    5,084  2
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Wednesday
    4,431  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident released without charge
    Witness 'almost certain' they saw 'Mr Moonlight' van on day it was found, court hears
    Retired surgeon accused of groping boys says it's 'unfair' to put alleged events to him at this stage in his life
    HSE
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Bogus abortion site still appearing on Google - but new law would enable takedown of 'harmful' content
    Ambulance staff announce three more days of strike action
    Nurses are set to strike for a third day tomorrow - These are the services that will be affected
    GARDAí
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Garda rescues couple and baby from overturned car just before it catches fire
    Appeal to find girl who has been missing since Friday
    Missing 16-year-old girl found safe and well
    COURT
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    Company fined €500,000 after fatal accident at Mayo quarry
    HSE initiates legal proceedings over 'fake' MyOptions unplanned pregnancy website
    Murder accused knew of tank where deceased man's body was found, court hears

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie