Woman (30s) and three children under 12-years-old stabbed at house in London

POLICE IN LONDON have launched an investigation after a woman and her three children were stabbed at a house in Enfield.

Officers received reports of an injured woman at a house on Livingstone Road at around 12.13pm yesterday.

They arrived, along with London Ambulance Service to find a woman in her 30s, and three girls, all aged under 12-years-old, with stab injuries.

One girl, aged 11, remains in critical condition, and following intensive treatment at hospital, the woman and the two other children are now in a non-life threatening condition.

A 44-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, and was taken to north London police station where he remains for questioning.

DS Joe Stewart from Enfield Criminal Investigation Department said: “This was an appalling attack on a woman and her young children. They have sustained very serious injuries. Our thoughts are with them as they continue to receive vital treatment in hospitals.

“Attacks like this on such young people are extremely rare. At this early stage of the investigation, we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this incident. The attacker was known to the victims. There is no further risk to the public at this time.

“The family understandably want privacy at this difficult time and do not wish to speak with media. If you have information about this incident I would urge you to get in touch and speak with investigators.”

Livingstone Road remains closed with a cordon in place while police continue their enquiries.