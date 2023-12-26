Woman and four young children found dead in France on Christmas Day

THE BODIES OF five people were found yesterday, Christmas Day, in an apartment in the town of Meaux to the east of Paris.

The local prosecutor told the AFP news agency that a homicide inquiry had been opened.

According to news website Actu17, which first reported the discovery, the victims were a woman and her four young children.

Advertisement

It added that police were looking for the 33-year-old father, who is”on the run”.

Prosecutor Jean-Baptiste Bladier confirmed that five bodies had been found to AFP.

The Versailles judicial police service is investigating.

The Paris region has recently seen a series of infanticides – one in November and another in October – where fathers were found to have killed their children.

In both incidents, three young girls were murdered. One father handed himself into police and the other killed himself with his children.