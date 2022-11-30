Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 30 November 2022
Advertisement

Woman appears in New Zealand court facing charges of murdering children found in suitcases

The children’s bodies were found after a family bought the suitcases at an online auction of abandoned goods.

47 minutes ago 4,212 Views 0 Comments
South Korea extradited the 42-year-old murder suspect to New Zealand
South Korea extradited the 42-year-old murder suspect to New Zealand
Image: Bae Byung-soo/Newsis/ PA Images

A 42-YEAR-OLD mother extradited from South Korea has appeared in a New Zealand court for the first time, facing murder charges after the remains of her two children were found in suitcases in Auckland.

The woman appeared briefly at Manukau District Court, south Auckland, a day after landing in the country.

Court suppression orders bar the media from naming the woman or her deceased children. But Judge Gus Andrée Wiltens allowed reporting of the fact that she is their mother.

The suspect, who faces two counts of murder, was remanded in custody without making a plea until her next appearance at Auckland High Court on 14 December.

Through an interpreter, she asked to address the judge, but her own lawyer stepped in saying: “I think it would be best if perhaps she didn’t.”

The judge agreed and the defendant was led out of court.

The hearing took place less than 24 hours after the defendant flew into Auckland airport under police escort after being extradited from South Korea.

She was arrested by Korean police in the port city of Ulsan in September, a month after New Zealand police discovered the remains of her two children, aged between five and 10.

At the time of her arrest, the suspect repeatedly told reporters: “I didn’t do it” as she was led into a police vehicle.

The children’s bodies were found after an unsuspecting family bought the suitcases at an online auction of abandoned goods.

New Zealand police have said the bodies were likely in storage for several years, which had complicated the investigation.

Authorities have stressed that the family who found the bodies were not connected to the homicides and have been given counselling to help deal with the trauma.

© AFP 2022 

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie