Woman arrested in connection with stabbing incident in Ballyfermot released without charge

A WOMAN WHO was arrested in connection with the stabbing of a man in Dublin has been released without charge.

Gardaí and emergency services found the man with an apparent stab wound in a flat in Claddagh Court in Dublin shortly after 2:30am on Tuesday.

The injured man, aged in his 30s, was treated at the scene but was pronounced dead a short time later.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was released without charge this evening. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

A garda spokesperson said investigations into the matter are ongoing.