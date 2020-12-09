#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Wednesday 9 December 2020
Advertisement

Woman (30s) arrested after €48,000 worth of cannabis seized in Longford

The seizure was made after a search was carried out in Glebe this morning.

By Stephen McDermott Wednesday 9 Dec 2020, 11:46 AM
50 minutes ago 2,139 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5293453
Image: Garda Press Office
Image: Garda Press Office

A WOMAN IN her early 30s has been arrested after gardaí seized more than €48,000 worth of cannabis in Co Longford.

The seizure was made after a search was carried out in Glebe at 10am this morning, when €45,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.

A further €3,200 worth of suspected cannabis was seized during a follow-up search at a property in Longford town.

The woman has since been released from custody and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a separate incident, Revenue officers at Athlone mail centre seized €38,000 worth of drugs during a search of packages this morning.

Almost 1.8kgs of drugs including herbal cannabis, ketamine, methamphetamine, cocaine and 300 Diazepam tablets were discovered in parcels which originated from the UK and Spain.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘eye creams’ and ‘skin primer’ and were due to be delivered to various addresses throughout the country.

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie