Woman (30s) arrested after €48,000 worth of cannabis seized in Longford

A WOMAN IN her early 30s has been arrested after gardaí seized more than €48,000 worth of cannabis in Co Longford.

The seizure was made after a search was carried out in Glebe at 10am this morning, when €45,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb was discovered.

A further €3,200 worth of suspected cannabis was seized during a follow-up search at a property in Longford town.

The woman has since been released from custody and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In a separate incident, Revenue officers at Athlone mail centre seized €38,000 worth of drugs during a search of packages this morning.

Almost 1.8kgs of drugs including herbal cannabis, ketamine, methamphetamine, cocaine and 300 Diazepam tablets were discovered in parcels which originated from the UK and Spain.

The parcels were declared as items such as ‘eye creams’ and ‘skin primer’ and were due to be delivered to various addresses throughout the country.

A spokesperson for Revenue said investigations are ongoing.