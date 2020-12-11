Woman arrested in €1.2 million credit union fraud investigation released without charge

A WOMAN IN arrested in relation to the misappropriation of funds worth €1.2 million at a north Dublin credit union has been released without charge.

The woman in her 60s was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001 yesterday.

Gardaí said yesterday that the arrest represented a significant development in a long-standing investigation into fraudulent activity in the financial institution.

In a statement today, gardaí said the woman had been released without charge but a file is due to be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.