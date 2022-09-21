Woman (40s) arrested in connection with deaths of two children in Westmeath car fire

A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two children following a car fire in Co Westmeath on 9 September.

Two-year-old Mikey Denanny and five-year-old Thelma Dennany died in the incident.

Their mother, Lynn Egar, was taken to a Dublin Hospital where she was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The car was discovered on a rural road at Lackan, Multyfarnham shortly after 4pm on Friday, 9 September in the Multyfarnham area, where gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two children in the fire have now arrested a woman aged in her 40s.

She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the midlands.

Gardaí said they would be making no further comments at this time.