Dublin: 17°C Wednesday 21 September 2022
Woman (40s) arrested in connection with deaths of two children in Westmeath car fire

Two-year-old Mikey Denanny and five-year-old Thelma Dennany died in the incident.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 21 Sep 2022, 3:54 PM
38 minutes ago 24,635 Views 0 Comments
Mikey and Thelma Dennany
Image: Garda Press Office
Mikey and Thelma Dennany
Mikey and Thelma Dennany
Image: Garda Press Office

A WOMAN IN her 40s has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two children following a car fire in Co Westmeath on 9 September. 

Two-year-old Mikey Denanny and five-year-old Thelma Dennany died in the incident.

Their mother, Lynn Egar, was taken to a Dublin Hospital where she was treated for serious, but non-life threatening injuries. 

The car was discovered on a rural road at Lackan, Multyfarnham shortly after 4pm on Friday, 9 September in the Multyfarnham area, where gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.

Gardaí investigating the circumstances surrounding the deaths of the two children in the fire have now arrested a woman aged in her 40s. 

She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda station in the midlands. 

Gardaí said they would be making no further comments at this time. 

