Woman arrested at airport over cannabis seizure thought she was transporting handbags, court hears

A LONDON WOMAN arrested at Dublin Airport over a €740,000 cannabis seizure after a flight from the United States thought she was transporting handbags, a court has heard.

Mother of one, Yejieda Johnson (26), who has no fixed address in Ireland, was arrested at Dublin Airport the weekend and charged with unlawful importation and possession of drugs and having them for sale or supply.

Garda Tom McLoughlin objected to bail when the accused appeared at Dublin District Court.

He alleged the accused had two suitcases and there was a “deliberate attempt to conceal 37kg of cannabis”.

The court heard she flew from New York’s JFK Airport and was due to get a connecting flight to London on Saturday.

Garda McLoughlin believed Johnson was a clear and “immediate flight risk”.

In cross-examination, the Garda said that the accused maintained she thought she was transporting handbags and “never touched” the cannabis.

The officer agreed with defence counsel Karl Monaghan that the case would likely go forward to the Circuit Court.

The barrister submitted that his client could wait two years until her trial.

The court heard she lived all her life in London and previously worked in a hotel spa and a coffee shop.

The woman pleaded for bail and said “I am innocent”.

She told the court she lived with family members and would return to Ireland to prove her innocence.

Judge Treasa Kelly set bail in her bond of €1,000 and required a €10,000 independent surety, which has yet to be approved.

Gardaí must also confirm her London address, and she must provide a contact phone number on release.

Johnson was remanded in custody to appear again on 11 September.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.