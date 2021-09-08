#Open journalism No news is bad news

Woman arrested after death of four-year-old boy in Limerick

The young child died in Rathbane earlier this year.

By Lauren Boland Wednesday 8 Sep 2021, 1:06 PM
23 minutes ago
https://jrnl.ie/5543901
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A WOMAN HAS been arrested after the death of a four-year-old boy in Limerick earlier this year.

Gardaí arrested the woman, who is in her 20s, as part of the investigation into the boy’s death in Rathbane on 16 March.

She was arrested under a warrant by a District Court Court Judge under Section 10 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

She is currently detained at Roxboro Road Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The young boy suffered fatal injuries at a house in Rathbane on Saturday 13 March and passed away at Temple Street Children’s Hospital on Tuesday 16 March.

Last month, gardaí arrested a man in his 30s and a woman in her 20s on suspicion of murder. 

