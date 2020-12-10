Woman arrested in relation to misappropriation of €1.2 million at Dublin credit union

A WOMAN IN her 60s has been arrested today in relation to the misappropriation of funds worth €1.2 million at a north Dublin credit union.
The woman was arrested on suspicion of offences contrary to the Criminal Justice (Theft and Fraud Offences) Act, 2001.
This arrest represents significant development in a long standing investigation into fraudulent activity in the financial institution, Gardaí said.
The woman is currently being detained at Balbriggan Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice act 1984.
Investigations are ongoing.
