Detectives investigating murder of Katie Simpson arrest 20-year-old woman in England

A 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN has been arrested in England today by PSNI detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Armagh showjumper Katie Simpson.

The woman will now be conveyed to Northern Ireland for questioning.

A man has previously been charged with the murder of Katie Simpson.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of 21-year-old Katie, who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9 August 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry on 3 August 2020.

I am asking you today, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact police.

“Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Katie’s death to justice.

“Katie deserves justice. Katie’s family deserve justice.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“If you have any information please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 306 03/08/20, or or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

Comments have been closed as court proceedings are ongoing.