#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Tuesday 3 August 2021
Advertisement

Detectives investigating murder of Katie Simpson arrest 20-year-old woman in England

PSNI detectives have asked those with information to come forward to help their investigation.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 3 Aug 2021, 10:07 PM
24 minutes ago 5,905 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5514054
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

A 20-YEAR-OLD WOMAN has been arrested in England today by PSNI detectives investigating the murder of 21-year-old Armagh showjumper Katie Simpson.

The woman will now be conveyed to Northern Ireland for questioning.

A man has previously been charged with the murder of Katie Simpson.

Detective Inspector Mark Gibson said: “We continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the murder of 21-year-old Katie, who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on 9 August 2020, following an incident at an address in Gortnessy Meadows, Derry on 3 August 2020.

I am asking you today, if you have any information that could assist us with our investigation, no matter how insignificant you may think it is, please contact police.

“Your information could be that vital piece we need to bring those responsible for Katie’s death to justice.

“Katie deserves justice. Katie’s family deserve justice.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“If you have any information please contact detectives on 101, quoting reference 306 03/08/20, or or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”

Comments have been closed as court proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie