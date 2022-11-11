Woman in her 40s arrested in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

FOLLOWING DIRECTIONS RECEIVED from the Director of Public Prosecutions, a woman in her 40s was arrested this morning as part of the investigation into the murder of Lisa Thompson.

The woman has been charged and is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin, Court 2, at 10:30am this morning.

Lisa Thompson’s body was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, 10 May at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

A preliminary hearing of the inquest into the death of Lisa Thompson at Dublin District Coroner’s Court this week was informed by the coroner, Aisling Gannon, that the results of a post-mortem showed that the victim had died as a result of “ligature strangulation and multiple stab wounds.”

A sister of the deceased, Ashley Duckett, gave evidence of identifying her late sister’s body at Dublin City Morgue in Whitehall on the day after her remains had been found.

Duckett said she recognised her sister who was lying on a bed covered in a blanket but added that her face was “very blue.”

The mother of two and former youth worker, who had lived on her own in the terraced house in Sandyhill Gardens, was last seen alive two days before a neighbour raised the alarm by dialling 999 and called for assistance from an ambulance crew.

Paramedics who arrived at the house discovered Lisa Thompson’s remains and alerted Gardaí to the scene.