Woman arrested over gruesome machete murder of Mikolaj Wilk in Ballincollig

A WOMAN IN her 30s has been arrested by gardaí investigating the murder of Mikolaj Wilk last year.

She is the fifth person to be arrested in connection with the brutal killing on 10 June 2018.

The woman was arrested today and is currently being detained at Gurranabraher Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

A man in his 30s was arrested earlier this week and taken to Togher Garda Station. He remains in custody under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act.

The three men previously arrested were released without charge and a file prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On 10 June 2018, four men kicked down 35-year-old Wilk’s front door in Ballincollig and subjected him to a brutal 10-minute assault with what gardaí believe was a machete. His family, including his two children, were in the house at the time.

His wife Elzbieta suffered serious slash wounds to her arms and hands as she tried to fend off the attackers.

The killing of Wilk, a father-of-two and landscape gardener originally from Poland, sent shockwaves through the local community.

Previously, gardaí confirmed they were liaising with Latvian, Polish and Lithuanian police in their attempts to trace those responsible for his death.