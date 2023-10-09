Woman arrested in connection with death of man in Cork

A WOMAN HAS been arrested in connection with the death of a man in Co Cork yesterday morning.

Gardaí say they are investigating “all the circumstances” surrounding the incident.

The man, aged in his 40s, was discovered unresponsive in a premises on the Kinsale Road in Cork.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital by ambulance where he was later pronounced deceased.

A post-mortem will take place and a garda spokesperson said the results of this will determine the course of the investigation.

The woman arrested today is in her 40s. She is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in County Cork.