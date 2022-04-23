#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 23 April 2022
'Unprovoked assault' on a woman pushing a buggy in Co Down

The 36-year-old woman sustained injuries to her head, back and shoulders following the attack.

By Eoghan Dalton Saturday 23 Apr 2022, 7:27 PM
A WOMAN PUSHING a buggy was the victim of an “unprovoked assault” in Co Down when a man repeatedly punched her before running off, according to police investigating the incident. 

The PSNI said the woman, aged 36, sustained injuries to her head, back and shoulders following the attack. 

The attack took place in Ward Park in Bangor at around midday yesterday.

“The victim was walking with her friends and their children, pushing one of her children in a buggy, when an unknown male approached and punched her to the back of the head,” a police spokesperson  said.

“As she fell to the ground the male continued to punch her and then ran off.”

The suspect is described as around 6’ tall wearing a facemask, a black baseball cap, grey bottoms and a black t-shirt.

Police issued an information appeal for anyone who was in the area has who can assist police in identifying the perpetrator is asked to contact them. 

Eoghan Dalton
