Teen arrested after woman seriously injured in assault at Greystones residence

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his late teens after a woman was seriously injured in an assault at a domestic residence in Greystones, Co Wicklow.

The incident took place this evening.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries after emergency services arrived.

The seriousness of her condition is not yet known.

The man in his late teens who has been arrested is being detained at a garda station in the Wicklow region.

A garda spokesperson said that no further information is available at this time.