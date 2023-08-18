Advertisement

Friday 18 August 2023
# serious assault
Teen arrested after woman seriously injured in assault at Greystones residence
The woman (40s) was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
8 minutes ago

GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his late teens after a woman was seriously injured in an assault at a domestic residence in Greystones, Co Wicklow. 

The incident took place this evening. 

The woman, aged in her 40s, was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries after emergency services arrived. 

The seriousness of her condition is not yet known. 

The man in his late teens who has been arrested is being detained at a garda station in the Wicklow region. 

A garda spokesperson said that no further information is available at this time. 

Author
Eimer McAuley
eimermcauley@thejournal.ie
