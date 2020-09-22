#Open journalism No news is bad news

Gardaí renew appeal week after woman was assaulted while walking in Cork

A woman was assaulted by the driver of a car who stopped to talk to her on the R522 road last Tuesday.

By Órla Ryan Tuesday 22 Sep 2020, 4:47 PM
File photo
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for witnesses in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Cork last week.

On Tuesday, 15 September, a woman aged in her 20s was walking between Buttevant and Liscarroll when the driver of a car stopped and spoke to her.

The driver proceeded to assault the woman and then left then scene. The woman was brought to Cork University Hospital and has since been discharged.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was traveling on the R522 Buttevant to Liscarroll road between 6.30pm and 9pm on 15 September, particularly road users with dashcam footage, to contact Mallow Garda Station on 022 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

