West Donegal

Gardai investigating after woman attacked in Donegal

A number of roads leading to the location where the woman was allegedly attacked have been sealed off.
1 hour ago

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation following an alleged sexual assault in Co Donegal overnight.

The incident happened in the Bunbeg area of West Donegal at approximately 2 am.

It is understood that a woman was attacked out on a public roadway close to a local premises.

Gardai have sealed off a number of roads leading to the location where the woman was allegedly attacked.

CCTV footage taken from the area is also being viewed by Gardai.

Gardai have confirmed they have launched an investigation.

A spokesperson said “Gardaí are investigating an alleged incident of assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning Sunday 24th December, 2023 at approximately 2am in Bun Beag, Donegal.”

“Investigations ongoing,” they added. 

