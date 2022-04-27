Woman attacked by men armed with hammers during burglary in Carrickfergus

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary that happened at a house in Carrickfergus last night.

A woman in her 40s was reportedly assaulted at a house in Sunningdale Crescent by five men armed with hammers wearing dark clothing and balaclavas at around 10pm yesterday.

The woman reportedly needed medical treatment for injuries to her hands and face following the incident.

Two other women in the house at the time were not injured but “were left badly shaken”, a PSNI spokesperson said.

An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for information.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident and captured footage on dash-cam which could assist with their enquiries, is asked to contact them in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1914 26/04/22.

People can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.