#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Wednesday 27 April 2022
Advertisement

Woman attacked by men armed with hammers during burglary in Carrickfergus

The PSNI has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Jane Moore Wednesday 27 Apr 2022, 12:52 PM
31 minutes ago 1,197 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5748822
File photo of PSNI crest.
Image: PA Images
File photo of PSNI crest.
File photo of PSNI crest.
Image: PA Images

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN Ireland are appealing for information following an aggravated burglary that happened at a house in Carrickfergus last night.

A woman in her 40s was reportedly assaulted at a house in Sunningdale Crescent by five men armed with hammers wearing dark clothing and balaclavas at around 10pm yesterday.

The woman reportedly needed medical treatment for injuries to her hands and face following the incident.

Two other women in the house at the time were not injured but “were left badly shaken”, a PSNI spokesperson said. 

An investigation is underway and detectives are appealing for information.

Anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or anyone who may have been driving in the area at the time of the incident and captured footage on dash-cam which could assist with their enquiries, is asked to contact them in Larne on 101, quoting reference number 1914 26/04/22.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

People can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.

About the author:

About the author
Jane Moore
@janemoore__
jane@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie