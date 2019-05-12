This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Death of woman in Donegal house being treated as a 'sudden death'

The woman was found dead in the bedroom of a house early yesterday morning.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Sunday 12 May 2019, 6:00 PM
A section of Lough Road as it leads into Milford, Co Donegal.
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

GARDAÍ AREN’T TREATING as suspicious the death of a woman whose body was found in Co Donegal over the weekend. 

The woman, aged in her 40s, was found dead at a house on Lough Road, Milford early yesterday morning. 

Gardaí had been waiting until the State Pathologist carried out a post-mortem investigation before determining the course of their investigation.

Following a post-mortem examination today, Gardaí are now treating the matter as a “sudden death” and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.

