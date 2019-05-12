Death of woman in Donegal house being treated as a 'sudden death'

A section of Lough Road as it leads into Milford, Co Donegal.

GARDAÍ AREN’T TREATING as suspicious the death of a woman whose body was found in Co Donegal over the weekend.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was found dead at a house on Lough Road, Milford early yesterday morning.

Gardaí had been waiting until the State Pathologist carried out a post-mortem investigation before determining the course of their investigation.

Following a post-mortem examination today, Gardaí are now treating the matter as a “sudden death” and a file will be prepared for the Coroner.