Gardaí investigating after woman's body discovered in Dublin apartment

The scene of the incident in Finglas today.

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a woman’s body was found at an apartment in Finglas, Dublin, this morning.

The discovery was made at an apartment in the Charlestown area of the north Dublin suburb.

It is understood that the woman may have died violently.

The body of the woman remains at the scene and the State Pathologist has been notified.

More to follow…