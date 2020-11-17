Woman charged over alleged theft by deception which happened over seven-year period

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a woman in relation to allegations she took part in a number of incidents of theft by deception.
The woman, who is in her 50s, is accused of carrying out these criminal acts over a seven-year period from 2011 to 2018.
A total of 80 counts of theft were allegedly committed during which the suspected offender stole in excess of €28,500, gardaí said.
A garda spokeswoman said: “The woman was charged this morning, Tuesday 17 November 2020 following direction received by the Director of Public Prosecutions. She was due to appear before Carrick-on-Shannon District Court this morning at 10.30am.”
