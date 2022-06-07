#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 7 June 2022
Advertisement

Woman charged with extortion of Dublin couple over son's drug debt

The offence allegedly happened at the couple’s home in Malahide on 16 May.

By Tom Tuite Tuesday 7 Jun 2022, 10:25 PM
5 minutes ago 1,034 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5785232
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

A YOUNG WOMAN has been granted bail after being charged with extortion of a Dublin couple over their son’s drug debt.

Abbie Symes, 19, of St Samson’s Court, Balgriffin, Dublin, was arrested today. It was part of Operation Fógra, an ongoing investigation by north Dublin gardai into drug-related intimidation.

She was charged with two counts of demanding money with menaces from a man and woman as payment for their son’s drug debt. The offence allegedly happened at their home in Malahide on 16 May.

The retail worker appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at the late sitting of Dublin District Court.

Garda Paul McGeough told the court, “there was no reply to charge after caution”.

He added that he had some objections to bail “due to the nature of the offences”, but he agreed on bail conditions with defence solicitor Kate McGhee.

The solicitor confirmed her client consented to the terms sought by the garda to reside at her current address, stay out of the Malahide area and have no contact directly or indirectly with complainants and witnesses.

The judge warned her not to use social media “or get a friend to talk to them” and “not make any effort to contact these people”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Judge Kelly noted the investigating garda needed to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. She remanded Symes, who has not yet indicated a plea, on bail in her bond of €350 to appear at Swords District Court on 6 July.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard she had just commenced employment.

About the author:

About the author
Tom Tuite

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie