Woman charged with extortion of Dublin couple over son's drug debt

A YOUNG WOMAN has been granted bail after being charged with extortion of a Dublin couple over their son’s drug debt.

Abbie Symes, 19, of St Samson’s Court, Balgriffin, Dublin, was arrested today. It was part of Operation Fógra, an ongoing investigation by north Dublin gardai into drug-related intimidation.

She was charged with two counts of demanding money with menaces from a man and woman as payment for their son’s drug debt. The offence allegedly happened at their home in Malahide on 16 May.

The retail worker appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly at the late sitting of Dublin District Court.

Garda Paul McGeough told the court, “there was no reply to charge after caution”.

He added that he had some objections to bail “due to the nature of the offences”, but he agreed on bail conditions with defence solicitor Kate McGhee.

The solicitor confirmed her client consented to the terms sought by the garda to reside at her current address, stay out of the Malahide area and have no contact directly or indirectly with complainants and witnesses.

The judge warned her not to use social media “or get a friend to talk to them” and “not make any effort to contact these people”.

Judge Kelly noted the investigating garda needed to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions. She remanded Symes, who has not yet indicated a plea, on bail in her bond of €350 to appear at Swords District Court on 6 July.

Legal aid was granted after the court heard she had just commenced employment.