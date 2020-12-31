Woman (50s) charged in connection with fatal hit-and-run in Co Galway earlier this month

A WOMAN HAS been charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Co Galway earlier this month.

The incident happened on the R336 road in Furbo on 16 December. Gardaí believe the collision occurred between 6.15pm and 7.15pm.

A woman aged in her 50s was discovered with serious injuries. She was taken to Galway University Hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

A woman in her mid-50s was arrested on Sunday, 27 December and was subsequently charged in connection with the fatal collision.

She appeared before a special sitting of Galway District Court on the morning of Monday, 28 December. She was remanded in custody with consent to bail to reappear before the court on 4 January via video link.

