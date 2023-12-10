Advertisement

Sunday 10 December 2023
Yui Mok/PA Police at the scene in Collingwood Road, Sutton.
Woman charged in connection with London fire which killed two sets of twin brothers

The four boys died after the blaze in south London in December 2021.
27 minutes ago

A WOMAN HAS been charged with four counts of manslaughter after a fire which killed two sets of twin brothers in south London in 2021.

Deveca Rose, 29, has also been charged with child abandonment contrary to the Children and Young Persons Act 1933, the Metropolitan Police said.

She will appear at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The four children – Leyton and Logan Hoath, aged three, and Kyson and Bryson Hoath, aged four – died after the fire at an address in Collingwood Road, Sutton, at around 7pm on December 16 2021.

They were treated at the scene before being taken to two south London hospitals where they were pronounced dead.


Press Association
