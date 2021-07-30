Woman charged with murder of baby boy in north Belfast earlier this week

A WOMAN HAS been charged with the murder of a baby boy in north Belfast on Tuesday.

Police were called to a house in Brompton Park in Ardoyne shortly after 8pm, where they discovered an injured baby and another injured child.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified the baby as Liam O’Keefe.

Another young child was injured during the incident. As of yesterday, she remained in hospital where her condition was described as stable.

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

She has now been charged with the murder of Liam O’Keefe.

The woman has also been charged with the attempted murder of a young child.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

She is set to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.