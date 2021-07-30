#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Friday 30 July 2021
Advertisement

Woman charged with murder of baby boy in north Belfast earlier this week

The woman has also been charged with the attempted murder of a young child.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 30 Jul 2021, 6:40 AM
20 minutes ago 921 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5510044
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
File photo
File photo
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A WOMAN HAS been charged with the murder of a baby boy in north Belfast on Tuesday. 

Police were called to a house in Brompton Park in Ardoyne shortly after 8pm, where they discovered an injured baby and another injured child. 

Despite the efforts of the emergency services, the baby was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police have identified the baby as Liam O’Keefe. 

Another young child was injured during the incident. As of yesterday, she remained in hospital where her condition was described as stable. 

A 29-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

She has now been charged with the murder of Liam O’Keefe. 

The woman has also been charged with the attempted murder of a young child.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

She is set to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court today. 

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie