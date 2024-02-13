Woman charged in connection with death of six-year-old Matthew Healy

Advertisement
Matthew Healy’s body was discovered inside a car near a seaside cove in the area of Rathmoylan near Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday.
A WOMAN HAS been charged in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy who was discovered deceased in Co Waterford last Friday. 

A woman in her 30s was arrested following the discovery.

Gardaí have now charged the woman and she is due to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court at 8.45pm today. 

Garda investigations are ongoing. 

