Woman charged in connection with death of six-year-old Matthew Healy

A WOMAN HAS been charged in connection with the death of a six-year-old boy who was discovered deceased in Co Waterford last Friday.

Matthew Healy’s body was discovered inside a car near a seaside cove in the area of Rathmoylan near Dunmore East shortly after midnight on Friday.

A woman in her 30s was arrested following the discovery.

Gardaí have now charged the woman and she is due to appear before a special sitting of Waterford District Court at 8.45pm today.

Garda investigations are ongoing.