Woman charged with burglary after allegedly she broke into house to 'charge phone'

A WOMAN WAS charged with alleged burglary after a “frightened” occupant woke to find her in their bedroom – she claimed she broke in to the house to charge her phone.

Jane Murphy, 43, of Dane Close, Ballymun, Dublin, was charged with the offence at a house in Artane on Friday.

She appeared before Judge Dermot Dempsey at Dublin District Court on Saturday.

The court heard that Murphy told gardai she entered the house to “charge my phone”.

When they put the offence to her, she replied, “That finger”, before she put up her middle digit and then “crumpled” her charge sheet. She has yet to indicate a plea.

The court that the injured party was frightened and woke up and observed the accused in the bedroom in the house”.

Defence solicitor Eddie O’Connor submitted that his client was agreeable to a curfew and other strict conditions.

He stressed that Ms Murphy had no previous convictions or warrant history, and the judge granted bail.

However, he warned the woman that she must provide gardai with her phone number, remain contactable at all times, and stay out of Artane.

Judge Dempsey heard that gardai needed directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions, so he ordered Ms Murphy to appear again next month.