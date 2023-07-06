Woman and four children missing from home in Roscommon

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help to find a woman and her four children who are missing from Co Roscommon.

Martina Ward (32) and her children Charlie Carthy (5), Edward Carthy (4), Tom Carthy (2) and Emily Carthy (10 months) have been missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co. Roscommon since Wednesday, 28 June.

They were last seen on the main street of Swords yesterday afternoon.

Gardaí say they have “ongoing concerns for the wellbeing of Martina and her four children”.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact Balbriggan Garda Station on 01 802 0510, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.