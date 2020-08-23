Garda probe under way after woman killed in assault at house in Clontarf

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are currently at the scene of a fatal assault which occurred this evening at a house in Kincora Court in Clontarf.

A woman – whose age is not known at this time – received fatal injuries in the incident.

Her body remains at the scene.

The scene is preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Clontarf Garda Station.

Gardaí added that its investigations remain ongoing.