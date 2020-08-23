This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 23 August, 2020
Garda probe under way after woman killed in assault at house in Clontarf

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene.

By Sean Murray Sunday 23 Aug 2020, 9:58 PM
55 minutes ago 22,107 Views 3 Comments
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are currently at the scene of a fatal assault which occurred this evening at a house in Kincora Court in Clontarf.

A woman – whose age is not known at this time – received fatal injuries in the incident.

Her body remains at the scene.

The scene is preserved and the State Pathologist has been notified.

A man in his 60s was arrested at the scene. He is being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Clontarf Garda Station. 

Gardaí added that its investigations remain ongoing. 

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

