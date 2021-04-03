#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Saturday 3 April 2021
Advertisement

Two women due in court charged with refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine

The woman were arrested after disembarking from a flight from Dubai yesterday.

By Stephen McDermott Saturday 3 Apr 2021, 10:34 AM
8 minutes ago 1,154 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5399980
Image: Niall Carson/PA
Image: Niall Carson/PA

TWO WOMEN ARE set to appear in court this morning after they were arrested at Dublin Airport for allegedly refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine. 

The women, both in their 30s and from Dublin, were arrested under breaches of the Health Act after disembarking from a flight from Dubai last night.

Gardaí were called after the women refused to comply with laws requiring them to go into hotel quarantine because they had travelled from the United Arab Emirates.

The women were arrested and taken to Ballymun garda station, before being charged last night.

They will appear in Tallaght District Court this morning at 10.30am.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie