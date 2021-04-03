Two women due in court charged with refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine

TWO WOMEN ARE set to appear in court this morning after they were arrested at Dublin Airport for allegedly refusing to enter mandatory hotel quarantine.

The women, both in their 30s and from Dublin, were arrested under breaches of the Health Act after disembarking from a flight from Dubai last night.

Gardaí were called after the women refused to comply with laws requiring them to go into hotel quarantine because they had travelled from the United Arab Emirates.

The women were arrested and taken to Ballymun garda station, before being charged last night.

They will appear in Tallaght District Court this morning at 10.30am.

