Dublin: 15°C Sunday 3 July 2022
Woman seriously injured following Kerry road crash

The crash happened around 9pm last night.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 3 Jul 2022, 10:18 AM
1 hour ago
https://jrnl.ie/5806597
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

A WOMAN IS in a serious condition following a single vehicle road crash in Kerry yesterday evening.

Gardaí said the crash happened at around 9pm yesterday at Dooneen, Castleisland, Kerry.

The driver and only occupant of the car involved, a woman in her 30s, has been taken to University Hospital Kerry with serious injuries.

The scene is currently being technically examined by Forensic Collision Investigators. As a result, the Castleisland Bypass is closed at the N21 and there are local diversions through Castleisland town.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

A spokesperson said: “Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the Dooneen area between 8:30pm and 9:10pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.”

Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

