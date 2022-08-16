Woman in her 90s dies after Mayo crash as four others are injured

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A WOMAN IN her 90s has died following a two-car crash in Mayo that also left four others injured.
The crash happened yesterday evening at about 5.30pm on the N17 at Cloonturk near Kilkelly.
Gardaí say that two cars were involved in the collision and a total of five people, three women and two juveniles, were taken to Mayo University Hospital.
The elderly woman has since passed away as a result of her injuries.
Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who might have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to contact them in Claremorris.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS