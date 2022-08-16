Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 16 August 2022
Woman in her 90s dies after Mayo crash as four others are injured

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision near Kilkelly.

By Rónán Duffy Tuesday 16 Aug 2022, 12:48 PM
The N17 at Kilkelly.
The N17 at Kilkelly.
The N17 at Kilkelly.

A WOMAN IN her 90s has died following a two-car crash in Mayo that also left four others injured. 

The crash happened yesterday evening at about 5.30pm on the N17 at Cloonturk near Kilkelly.

Gardaí say that two cars were involved in the collision and a total of five people, three women and two juveniles, were taken to Mayo University Hospital. 

The elderly woman has since passed away as a result of her injuries. 

Gardaí are asking for any witnesses to the collision or anyone who might have been in the area at the time and have dashcam footage to contact them in Claremorris.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
