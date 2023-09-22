Woman (50s) dies following crash involving car and lorry in Co Donegal

A WOMAN IN her fifties died following a road collision in Moville, Co Donegal this morning.

The crash, which involved a car and a lorry, occurred on the R238 at Moville at 8 am.

The woman who was driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene a short time after emergency services arrived.

The lorry driver, also in his fifties, was removed from the scene and taken to hospital for “assessment only”, a garda spokesperson said.

The Muff/Moville road is currently closed to allow for a forensic examination to take place.

Gardaí remain at the scene.

Local Traffic diversions are in place on the R238 between Redcastle and Moville.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.

“We are appealing to anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling the Muff/Moville road at the time of the incident is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station,” a spokesperson said.