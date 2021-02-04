Body of woman (70s) discovered in burning car in Cork

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after a woman’s body was discovered in a burning car in north Cork.
The body of the woman, who was in her 70s, was found in the Doneraile area of north Cork this afternoon.
A man was rescued from a river shortly after gardaí conducted a search of the area. He is in a critical condition.
More to follow.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
COMMENTS