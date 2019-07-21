This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Woman in Sydney 'decapitates her mother in front of four-year-old boy'

Police described the crime scene as one of the “most horrific” they had ever seen.

By AFP Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 10:59 AM
Police officers have established a crime scene at the house in St Clair, Sydney.
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

AN AUSTRALIAN WOMAN charged with murder has been sent for a medical assessment amid reports she decapitated her mother and left the head outside a neighbour’s house.

Police said the body of a 57-year-old woman was found inside her Sydney home last night, in what they described as one of the “most horrific” crime scenes they had ever seen.

The woman’s 25-year-old daughter was arrested in the front garden of a neighbour’s house after allegedly putting her mother’s head on the footpath outside, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported.

National broadcaster ABC said the accused woman appeared in Parramatta Bail Court via video link today, telling the court she needed medical attention.

The woman has been sent to hospital for medical assessment, police confirmed to AFP. She did not apply for bail, ABC added.

Four-year-old boy 

Officers said a four-year-old boy, who is understood to be the victim’s grandson, witnessed the incident and was treated in hospital for a minor head injury before being returned to his family.

Detective Superintendent Brett McFadden said officers who attended the crime scene had been offered professional support.

“While police are trained to respond to all types of situations, there’s no getting away from the fact this was a horrific attack,” he told reporters in Sydney.

“This is up there with one of the most significant, most horrific scenes police have to deal with.”

© AFP 2019, with reporting by Órla Ryan   

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

