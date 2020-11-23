Woman (45) dies after crash between car and truck in Mullingar

A WOMAN HAS died after a road crash this afternoon in Mullingar, Co Westmeath.

The 45-year-old woman died following a head-on collision between her car and a truck.

The incident occurred in the townland of Glascarn, Rathconrath in Mullingar at approximately 1pm.

The woman was the driver and only occupant of the car. Her body has been removed to the mortuary in the Midlands Regional Hospital in Mullingar where a post-mortem examination will take place at a later date.

The truck driver, a man in his early 40s, was uninjured and did not require medical attention.

The road remains closed while a technical examination is carried out. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward. Gardaí are also appealing for any road users travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage, to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Mullingar Garda Station on 044 938 4000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.