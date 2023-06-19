Woman (70s) dies after car she was travelling in struck ditch in Co Clare

A WOMAN IN her 70s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Clare.

The incident occurred on the R483 in the townland of Ballinagun, near Kilrush, in Co Clare at around 9.20pm yesterday evening.

Gardaí said the car struck a ditch, causing significant damage to the vehicle.

The woman, who was a rear seat passenger in the car, was fatally injured during the collision.

She was pronounced deceased and taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The R483 remains closed this morning pending a technical examination by Garda forensic collision investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Kilrush are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling in the area of Ballinagun and Cree, Co Clare, yesterday evening between 8.45pm and 9.45pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam footage, is asked to make this available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.