Dublin: 11°C Sunday 20 February 2022
Woman (30s) dies in crash in Co Clare yesterday evening

The crash took place yesterday evening at 6.40pm in Lahinch

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 20 Feb 2022, 7:15 AM
Image: Shutterstock
A WOMAN IN her 30s was killed in a crash in Co Clare yesterday evening.

The collision took place at approximately 6.40pm yesterday in Lahinch, Co Clare.

The female passenger (30s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other serious injuries reported in the collision.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene of the crash and has since been detained at Ennis Garda Station.

Last night the scene was preserved for a technical examination, with local diversions being put in place.

Gardaí are currently appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking anyone who may have video footage of the event, including dash cam footage, and have asked that people make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

