Woman (30s) dies in crash in Co Clare yesterday evening

A WOMAN IN her 30s was killed in a crash in Co Clare yesterday evening.

The collision took place at approximately 6.40pm yesterday in Lahinch, Co Clare.

Advertisement

The female passenger (30s) was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were no other serious injuries reported in the collision.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene of the crash and has since been detained at Ennis Garda Station.

Last night the scene was preserved for a technical examination, with local diversions being put in place.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Gardaí are currently appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

In particular, Gardaí are seeking anyone who may have video footage of the event, including dash cam footage, and have asked that people make it available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.